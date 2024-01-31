Naked Florida woman barges into gas station, threatens to kill staff with apple peeler: police

​

A Florida woman was arrested this week after she allegedly barged into a gas station while naked and then threatened to kill staff with an apple peeler, police said.

Celia Barrett, 35, was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly entered the RaceTrac at 2551 54th Ave. in St. Petersburg and began swinging around a peeler knife, which is often used to peel fruits and vegetables, and began threading staff, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported. She is also alleged to have verbally threatened to kill the store’s manager, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

She was naked and drunk during the incident, police said, and she was subsequently charged with six total offenses that included two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Barrett was also charged with four misdemeanors: disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief, exposure of sexual organs and trespassing.

According to the arrest affidavit, Barrett had a previous run-in at the same gas station back in November, and she told police that she visited the facility on Sunday evening after taking six shots of liquor.

Barrett walked in waving a “sharp-edged peeler-corer,” accosted staff and threatened to use the kitchen tool against them, police said. During the incident, she mentioned her previous incident and began yelling obscenities, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

She then allegedly threatened to kill the store’s general manager, who responded to the disorderly behavior.

Ultimately, Barrett lowered the weapon and exited the store, but not before knocking over a Red Bull display, sending about 50 cans across the floor. She also destroyed a carton of cigarettes, per the report.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Fox News Digital reached out to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded and placed her into custody just after 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Barrett remains in custody in Pinellas County.