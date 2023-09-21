Naked man strolling through DFW Airport, taken into custody for mental health evaluation

​

Travelers were shocked to see a man strolling naked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and caught the bare passenger on camera wandering the busy terminal.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport said that the airport’s Department of Public Safety responded to the nude man walking inside Terminal C at about 10:15 p.m. Monday.

In the video, the adult man is seen sauntering through the airport by a restaurant.

“There’s a naked guy in the airport,” a man is heard saying in the video.

Upon hearing the videographer’s comments the man in the nude points at him, prompting the videographer to cheer.

“Yes, there is,” the videographer continues. “My man!”

Authorities said that they arrested the man and took him into custody for a mental health evaluation.

Police did not share if the unclothed man was charged.