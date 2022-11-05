Nancy Pelosi: ‘I don’t know how anybody could say I care about the planet, I think I’ll vote Republican’

​

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t think anyone who cares about the planet could vote for anyone but a Democrat.

The speaker made pointed remarks alleging that people that vote Republican do not care about the planet.

“I do not know how anybody could say, ‘I care about the planet, I think I’ll vote Republican.” the speaker said. “Oh, really? Oh, really?”

The speaker sadi that the planet is on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections and encouraged Democrat voters to make their vote count this cycle.

“There’s no question that the planet is on the ballot.” Pelosi said. “They call it a hoax, but it is scientifically, significantly a challenge to us all.”

Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying that the midterm elections are a fight for democracy and are “very winnable.”

The speaker’s comments come as Democrats face fierce competition in races for control of Congress in the midterm elections Tuesday.

“Abortion is on the chopping block.” the speaker warned. “Make no mistake!”

The speaker shifted to discuss “young people issues” such as individual rights, abortion, and LGBTQ rights.

