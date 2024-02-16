National Archives Rotunda to stay closed Friday after environmental activists dump powder on US Constitution

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The National Archives Rotunda will remain closed through Friday after environmental activists dumped red powder on the protective display case holding the U.S. Constitution.

The National Archives initially said the Rotunda would be closed to the public for the remainder of Wednesday and reopen on Thursday. The Rotunda is now closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning.

The rest of the National Archives Building will be open on its regular schedule.

The National Archives building and galleries were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after two protesters dumped red powder on the U.S. Constitution’s protective casing around 2:30 p.m.

There was no damage to the Constitution itself.

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISTS SUE GOVERNMENT TO PROTECT WHALES FROM SHIP COLLISIONS

A video posted online shows two men covered in reddish-pink powder standing in front of the equally splattered horizontal glass case that houses the Constitution.

“We are determined to foment a rebellion,” one man says. “We all deserve clean air, water, food and a livable climate.”

The duo was arrested within minutes.

“The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation’s founding documents. They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation,” Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan said in a statement. “We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.