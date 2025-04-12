Navy deploys another Houthi-fighting warship to new US southern border mission

​

The Navy recently deployed another warship, which successfully repelled multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks, to secure the southern border.

USS Stockdale, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, left Naval Base San Diego on Friday to support U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) southern border operations, in accordance with President Donald Trump‘s recent executive orders.

The executive orders included a national emergency declaration and clarification of the military’s role in protecting the territorial integrity of the U.S.

NAVY DEPLOYS ADDITIONAL WARSHIP TO CURB ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, DRUG SMUGGLING AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER

“Stockdale’s departure reinforces the Navy’s role in the Department of Defense’s coordinated efforts to comply with the order,” according to a statement from the Navy.

The ship will continue operations with an embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment.

In February, Stockdale returned to San Diego after a seven-month independent deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation.

PENTAGON DEPLOYS NAVY WARSHIP THAT FOUGHT HOUTHIS TO NEW US SOUTHERN BORDER MISSION IN LINE WITH TRUMP ORDER

It joined the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and remained in 5th Fleet following the departure of the ABECSG.

While in the 5th Fleet, Stockdale “successfully repelled multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks” during transits of the Bab el-Mandeb strait and escorted operations of U.S.-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Aden, according to the Navy.

It also engaged and defeated one-way attack uncrewed aerial-ship cruise missiles, according to officials.

TRUMP’S USE OF WARSHIP FOR BORDER ENFORCEMENT A ‘SMART’ USE OF MILITARY FORCE, EXPERT SAYS

Stockdale sustained no damage and its personnel were uninjured.

Stockdale will join the USS Spruance and USS Gravely, two other Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, which were sent to the border in March, Fox News Digital previously reported.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As the DoD’s lead for implementing border-related executive orders, USNORTHCOM continues to support critical Department of Homeland Security capabilities gaps, with Stockdale making a vital contribution to these efforts,” the Navy said.