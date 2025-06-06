Navy sailor vanishes without a trace as mother reveals concerning break in daily habit

​

Virginia authorities are searching for missing sailor Angelina Petra Resendiz, who was last seen on May 29 at her barracks in Norfolk.

The last known sighting of Angelina Petra Resendiz, 21, was around 10 p.m. in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk, according to Virginia State Police.

Police are describing Resendiz’s disappearance as critical, saying her health is at risk. Fox News Digital reached out to police.

Resendiz’s mother, Esmeralda Castle, who lives in Resendiz’s former home state of Texas, described her daughter as “loving” and “kind” in an interview with WVEC. She worked as a culinary specialist for the Navy, Castle said.

Castle added that Resendiz has not responded to calls or texts from her family, which is out of character.

“Her and my sister have a 400-day streak on Snapchat. Every single day she talks to somebody. She talks to family, or she will talk to a friend,” Castle told WVEC.

The 21-year-old does not drive or have a vehicle, and she was reported missing after she failed to show up for work, according to WVEC.

“She just stopped existing Thursday. She’s spent no money, made no calls.” — Esmeralda Castle to WVEC

“She disappeared,” Castle told the outlet. “It’s very hard to tell people that she’s missing.”

Resendiz is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 ft. 5 in. and weighing 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact (877) 579-3648.