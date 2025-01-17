Negotiators sign Israel-Hamas hostage deal and more top headlines

​

1. Cease-fire plan on track, first hostages expected to be released starting this weekend.

2. Biden commutes nearly 2,500 more sentences in final days of presidency.

3. Rancher says Trump DHS pick should immediately do four things after taking office.

LOUD AND CLEAR – Americans send message with Biden's last approval rating as president.

BETTER OFF ALONE – Dem lawmaker won't caucus with party, blasts refusal to change course after Trump win.

GOING 'GREEN' – Greenland's prime minister hints at US 'investment.'

BITTER FAREWELL – Biden defends inflation record, says 'red states really screwed up' in final interview.

STATE SCUFFLE – Lawmaker pushed to the ground and arrested as he tried to walk into Georgia House.

GAME PLAN – RNC chair shares party's mission going forward.

'NONSENSICAL' – Historian blasts California's management of wildfire crisis.

TRADE WINDS – Senators tell Biden admin to halt 'secret negotiations' with foreign partners.

FINAL SALUTE – Biden defends defense policy in farewell to military.

FINAL ACT – Biden's legacy tattered by secrecy and Donald Trump.

BACK AT IT – Jury remains undecided in historic CNN lawsuit as deliberation carries into second day.

'MISS HIM ALREADY' – 'The View' co-host already mourning Biden ahead of White House exit.

NEW FRIENDS – Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and more surprising guests set to attend Trump inauguration as part of tech industry trend.

DAN GAINOR – Crystal ball news shows 6 ways media will war with Trump one more time.

PAUL MUELLER – Zuckerberg, other moguls say they're backing off ESG and DEI but are they for real?

OFF THE SHELVES – 13 food products that contain artificial dye banned by the FDA over cancer risks.

HITCHHIKERS – Expert reveals why you shouldn't unpack your suitcase immediately after traveling.

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on miracle flights, theatrical triumphs and athletic aces.

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Who got pummeled by Pam Bondi? Where in the world was LA's mayor?

BIG CHEESE – Couple goes to unusual lengths for standout dish.

VICTOR AVILA – Armed and dangerous Tren de Aragua migrants will put up a fight.

SEN. ERIC SCHMITT – Biden left a dumpster fire for Trump to go fix.

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?

