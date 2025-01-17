Negotiators sign Israel-Hamas hostage deal and more top headlines
TOP 3
1. Cease-fire plan on track, first hostages expected to be released starting this weekend.
2. Biden commutes nearly 2,500 more sentences in final days of presidency.
3. Rancher says Trump DHS pick should immediately do four things after taking office.
MAJOR HEADLINES
LOUD AND CLEAR – Americans send message with Biden’s last approval rating as president. Continue reading …
BETTER OFF ALONE – Dem lawmaker won’t caucus with party, blasts refusal to change course after Trump win. Continue reading …
GOING ‘GREEN’ – Greenland’s prime minister hints at US ‘investment.’ Continue reading …
BITTER FAREWELL – Biden defends inflation record, says ‘red states really screwed up’ in final interview. Continue reading …
STATE SCUFFLE – Lawmaker pushed to the ground and arrested as he tried to walk into Georgia House. Continue reading …
—
POLITICS
GAME PLAN – RNC chair shares party’s mission going forward. Continue reading …
‘NONSENSICAL’ – Historian blasts California’s management of wildfire crisis. Continue reading …
TRADE WINDS – Senators tell Biden admin to halt ‘secret negotiations’ with foreign partners. Continue reading …
FINAL SALUTE – Biden defends defense policy in farewell to military. Continue reading …
MEDIA
FINAL ACT – Biden’s legacy tattered by secrecy and Donald Trump. Continue reading …
BACK AT IT – Jury remains undecided in historic CNN lawsuit as deliberation carries into second day. Continue reading …
‘MISS HIM ALREADY’ – ‘The View’ co-host already mourning Biden ahead of White House exit. Continue reading …
NEW FRIENDS – Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and more surprising guests set to attend Trump inauguration as part of tech industry trend. Continue reading …
OPINION
DAN GAINOR – Crystal ball news shows 6 ways media will war with Trump one more time. Continue reading …
PAUL MUELLER – Zuckerberg, other moguls say they’re backing off ESG and DEI but are they for real? Continue reading …
—
IN OTHER NEWS
OFF THE SHELVES – 13 food products that contain artificial dye banned by the FDA over cancer risks. Continue reading …
HITCHHIKERS – Expert reveals why you shouldn’t unpack your suitcase immediately after traveling. Continue reading …
AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on miracle flights, theatrical triumphs and athletic aces. Take the quiz here …
DIGITAL’S NEWS QUIZ – Who got pummeled by Pam Bondi? Where in the world was LA’s mayor? Continue reading …
BIG CHEESE – Couple goes to unusual lengths for standout dish. See video …
WATCH
VICTOR AVILA – Armed and dangerous Tren de Aragua migrants will put up a fight. See video …
SEN. ERIC SCHMITT – Biden left a dumpster fire for Trump to go fix. See video …
FOX WEATHER
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…
