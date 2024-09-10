Neighbor accused of killing missing Oregon newlywed nurse makes first court appearance

​

An Oregon man accused of killing a nurse reported missing days after returning home from her wedding made his first court appearance on Monday.

The Beaverton Police Department arrested Jonathan Bryce Schubert, 27, who authorities say was a neighbor to Melissa Jubane, 32, whose body was found days after she was reported missing when she failed to show up for her shift at work.

Officials said Schubert is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree abuse of a corpse. He is being held without bail at the Washington County jail due to the murder charge.

Schubert appeared on video during Monday’s hearing and did not enter a plea during his arraignment, according to KATU News.

Officials said that as a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that Schubert was involved in her disappearance.

FOX 12 reported that Schubert worked as a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center from September 2022 to October 2023. However, Schubert was not employed at Providence St. Vincent, where Melissa worked, Providence said in a statement Saturday morning.

Beaverton police confirmed on Saturday that the remains of Jubane were found following a three-day search and just two weeks after she tied the knot with Bryan Llantero, a native of Kalihi, Hawaii.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community members who have assisted with the search for Melissa. Our deepest condolences go out to Melissa’s family, friends and coworkers,” Beaverton police said in a previous statement.

“While we acknowledge the significant community interest and concern, we must withhold further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” the statement continued.

Jubane’s family declined to comment on the investigation, but provided a statement to KATU News.

“We are extremely grateful for the detectives and other staff working diligently on this case, for the love and support we are receiving from the entire nation (especially from the city of Beaverton and the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, her work family at Providence St Vincent’s, and the Llantero family), and for all the prayers.”

The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) also released a statement and offered full support to anyone suffering from Jubane’s death.

“The Oregon Nurses Association is devastated by the loss of Melissa Jubane, an extraordinary nurse at St. Vincents Hospital and a member of the Oregon Nurses Association. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Melissa during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with our community in mourning and offer our full support to all those impacted by this devastating loss.”

The organization held a vigil in Jubane’s honor on Monday evening.

Schubert’s case is set for a status check on Tuesday morning, and he is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary probable cause hearing Sept. 16, KPTV reported.

Officials encourage anyone with information on Jubane’s case to contact Beaverton police at 503-526-2280.