Neighbor arrested after Maryland home shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded: report

A neighbor has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed three victims and left three others wounded at a home in a quiet neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday night, according to a local report.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Charles Robert Smith, lives along Paddington Place, the same street where the shooting unfolded, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told reporters later Monday, FOX45 Baltimore reported.

Police said that a long handgun and a semi-automatic weapon were used in what was described as an “interpersonal dispute.”

Jackson said that the three victims killed were Hispanic males, aged 25, 27 and 55. The conditions of the surviving victims are not known, police said one person was flown to a trauma center.

The names of the victims and their relations were not immediately provided.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

“It wasn’t random,” Jackson told reporters earlier, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.



It was unclear what charges Smith would face.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.