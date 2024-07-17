Neighbor says Trump shooter’s family had no political signs in yard as parents’ affiliations surface

​

BETHEL PARK, Pa. – Two neighbors of would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks dismissed the attention drawn to his political affiliation, saying the family appeared to never have campaign signs of any stripe in their Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, yard.

Amy, who spoke to reporters alongside Holly – a local GOP captain – attested that the media would be hard-pressed to find a neighbor who could vouch for any signs having been seen in the Crooks’ yard.

“I give out the signs, and I’ve never given to that house, I’ll tell you that,” said Holly, who alluded to the fact Crooks was a registered Republican.

The shooting suspect also donated $15 to a progressive political action committee on the day of President Biden’s inauguration.

“I walk by here all the time, other neighbors do,” Amy added. “You will not find one neighbor that will confirm or ever say they saw those signs in the yard.”

“I’m on a Republican committee here in Bethel Park,” Holly said. “I’m a committee woman, and I door-knock everywhere: for [2022 U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet] Oz, for [2022 gubernatorial nominee State Sen. Doug] Mastriano, for Trump, for all of them,” she said.

Holly said she had never door-knocked at the Crooks’ home; campaigns and activists often have access to voter rolls with likely voters of respective parties.

“I know who the Republicans are. I mean, he’s not on the list,” she said.

Crooks’ mother, Mary, is registered as a Democrat, while his father is registered as a libertarian.

Amy also said she rarely saw Crooks or his family out and about.

“I drive up and down this street all the time because it’s the way we get out to go to the main road,” she said, “and I never saw him out.”

However, Amy offered one recollection of encountering Crooks while working in her yard.

“I think it was about a month and a half ago,” she said. “He was just like this; he was just walking with his head down … and at one point he turned his head, and he just kept his head down.”

Amy said she and her husband originally planned to attend Trump’s rally in Butler, about an hour and a half north of their neighborhood.

“I set my alarm for 5 a.m., and I had my clothes out, ready to go. I was just going to throw them on, not even to do makeup, nothing, put my hat on, and I was going to drive up and meet up with friends,” she said.

However, Amy recounted that something “didn’t feel right,” and she ended up watching the rally on television with her husband.

She recalled hearing the reports from Crooks’ rifle and immediately recognized them as gunshots.

“So, it was just complete shock at that point because then when [Trump] dropped and then when he stood up, it was like, ‘Great,’” she said.

As other experts and observers previously said, Amy added that she and her husband knew that if Trump had not turned his head, the shots could have been much more injurious or fatal.

But when he was quickly surrounded by Secret Service agents, and he gave the now-iconic fist pumps and appeared to mouth “Fight, fight,” Amy said she knew what the former president truly meant.

“As a Trump supporter, when he said, ‘Fight, fight, fight,’ this is how I took it … it was like, he’s going to keep fighting for us, and he wants us to keep fighting for our freedom,” she said, adding it was clear that Trump was not encouraging further violence.

