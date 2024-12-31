Neighbors’ dispute escalates when Florida man allegedly slashes woman with knife

​

A neighborly dispute led to a Florida man attacking a neighbor with a knife, according to authorities who responded to the scene.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Addiel Herrera, is accused of attacking his duplex neighbor after the two got into an argument. The incident happened on Dec. 28, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), who shared body camera footage on Facebook.

Herrera allegedly went to grab a knife while the victim – who was not identified by authorities other than being a woman – attempted to separate herself from him by closing her garage and locking her doors.

Herrera is then said to have banged on the victim’s door.

“When the victim opened the door, Herrera stepped inside and slashed at the victim, injuring their hand,” LCSO said. “The victim was able to push Herrera out of the door, where he continued to stab the door multiple times.”

Deputies located Herrera in his garage.

In the bodycam footage, a deputy can be heard shouting, “Come here, now!” to Herrera repeatedly in Spanish. Herrera had his hands – which appeared to be covered in blood – raised in the air when he responded to the deputy in Spanish to enter where he was.

Herrera was then taken down to the ground where he was retrained. He was charged with armed burglary with assault and is being held without bond at the Lee County Jail.

Herrera’s criminal history includes an arrest for battery and resisting an officer in September, “along with various other violent charges,” LCSO said.

LCSO told Fox News Digital the dispute began with a man making a comment about a family member of the suspect.

“It’s no surprise this man has a lengthy criminal history that includes aggravated assault and battery,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. “Violence of any kind will NOT be tolerated in Lee County. Not only is he a bad neighbor, but he’s a bad resident of Lee County.”