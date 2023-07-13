Nevada man accused of committing 3 murders in Las Vegas within 24 hours

​

A Las Vegas man in custody for allegedly committing two murders within a 24-hour period in January was rebooked last Friday on a third murder charge that occurred within the same time period, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said 42-year-old Jesus Gonzalez was identified as a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 9, 2023.

At about 1:45 p.m. that day, the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they entered a burning apartment and discovered a woman suffering from stab wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel, sparking an investigation by the LVMPD homicide unit.

FOX 5 Las Vegas reported that the day before on Jan. 8, at about 5:30 p.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman inside a residence on North 17th St.

Officers discovered the woman suffered from an apparent gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Gonzalez as the suspect, and he was apprehended in California on Jan. 13. He was booked in a Los Angeles jail before being extradited to Clark County, Nevada.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 9, police also responded to a shooting on Franklin Avenue, where they found an adult man lying on the street and suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Gonzalez as the suspect and on Feb. 16, he was rebooked on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

In total, Gonzalez faces three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The investigations into all three murders are ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email at [email protected].

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.