Nevada man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting elderly woman and leaving her for dead

A Nevada man was arrested after allegedly gaining access to an elderly woman’s home, strangling her, sexually assaulting her, tying her up and kidnapping her, according to a local sheriff’s office.

“NCSO Detectives and US Marshalls [sic] have worked relentlessly today to locate wanted fugitive Ryan Sanders. After a long day we are very happy to announce Ryan Sanders has been apprehended and is in custody and enroute to the Nye County Detention Center,” the Nye Sheriff’s Office wrote on a Facebook post on Thursday.

On the evening of Nov. 21, the 73-year-old victim was asleep in her bed when she woke up to Sanders allegedly sitting on her chest. He strangled her and told her she was going to die, according to an arrest warrant reported by Fox 5. He was reportedly wearing a black mask, black top and black gloves during the attack.

Authorities say the man demanded “to know where the money and guns are in the house” and sexually assaulted the woman multiple times.

He ultimately kidnapped the woman, according to authorities, forcing her into the trunk of her own Chrysler sedan before moving her again to another car she owned. Sanders also loaded the car with the victim’s computer, purse, personal documents and other belongings, Fox 5 reported.

He then drove to multiple locations with the elderly woman in the trunk, including a hospital and Mexican restaurant.

The arrest warrant says Sanders eventually drove back to the woman’s home, forced her out of the car and into an abandoned RV near the home. He then allegedly tried to sexually assault her again.

The suspect ultimately taped a plastic bag over the woman’s head and tied her up. He also allegedly hit her over the head with a heavy object, which caused her to pass out.

He thought he left the woman for dead, according to Fox 5. However, the woman woke up the next day, and managed to receive help from a neighbor. She was transported to a local hospital, though updates on her condition are not known as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sanders tried to sell the woman’s two cars, telling people he was “selling them for someone else,” according to police.

After a days-long manhunt, authorities were able to apprehend Sanders on Wednesday in the town of Pahrump.

Pahrump, located in Nye County, is about 65 miles outside of Las Vegas.

His 13-year-old son was with him at the time of his arrest and is now in the custody of Child and Family Services and in good condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sanders is facing a lengthy list of charges, including: attempted sexual assault, attempted murder, first degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, residential burglary, grand larceny, sexual assault and battery.

Authorities are describing the crimes as a revenge attack, not a random one, according to Fox 5.

He’s being held at the Nye County Detention Center.