Nevada man who leaped over judicial bench at judge indicted by grand jury for attempted murder

A Nevada man who leaped over a judicial bench to attack a judge last month after he was denied probation has been indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder.

In courtroom video obtained by Fox News Digital, the attorney for Deobra Redden, 30, requests the judge give his client probation in the Jan. 3 hearing.

“I think it’s time he got a taste of something else,” Judge Mary Kay Holthus responded.

Redden is then seen flying in the air over the bench with his arms and legs wide open, before landing on the judge.

The video of the Clark County, Nevada, hearing has since gone viral.

Holthus and a marshal near her were both injured in the attack.

Redden’s nine-count indictment alleges he attempted to murder Holthus “by grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head by manner and means unknown.”

He’s also accused of “punching and/or kicking and/or pushing” a Las Vegas police officer.

Redden was charged with attempted murder and a dozen other charges after the attack, including battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm and battery by a prisoner, after the attack.

Holthus was sentencing Redden in an attempted battery case that he pleaded guilty to in November when he leaped at her. She eventually sentenced him to up to four years for that case.

Holthus’ clerk and the marshal were eventually able to restrain Redden.

Redden has a history of violent criminal acts and convictions for three felonies and nine misdemeanors.

His foster mother and sister said outside the courthouse last month that Redden had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but he was found fit to stand trial.

