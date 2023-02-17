Nevada police searching for suspects in arson fires at Mormon church

​

Police in rural northeast Nevada are looking for an arson suspect or suspects in connection with a break-in at a Mormon church in Elko where two fires were intentionally set over the weekend.

An organ and piano were set on fire inside the chapel and a stove was set ablaze in the kitchen at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church, police said.

The blazes caused significant fire and smoke damage.

Police told the Elko Daily Free Press the suspect or suspects broke a glass door to gain entry into the church on the northwest edge of town late Saturday night and started the fires.

Emergency responders found several items had been removed and sitting in the parking lot when they arrived on scene at 12:10 a.m. Sunday. Elko firefighters extinguished the flames.

LDS Communications Director Terri Clark said members of the congregation will be spread among three other LDS churches in Elko during an extensive remodeling effort.

Clark says they’re grateful for the offers of help they’ve received from local residents. She said the church hopes the surrounding community “will be supportive and kind to each other, regardless of backgrounds or belief,” and will be “neighborly and inclusive.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elko detectives at 775-777-7310.