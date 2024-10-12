Nevada teen charged in death of retired police chief found unfit to stand trial

​

One of two teenagers charged in the death of a retired police chief who they allegedly ran over as he was bicycling on a Las Vegas road has been found unfit to stand trial.

Jesus Ayala, now 19, has been moved from jail to a secure Nevada psychiatric facility for evaluation, treatment and possible trial if he is found competent, according to cover records. The commitment order suspends criminal charges against him.

Ayala and Jzamir Keys, then 16, pleaded not guilty last year to murder and other charges in the death of Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, a retired former police chief in the Los Angeles suburb of Bell.

Probst was riding his bicycle in August 2023, when video showed he was struck from behind by the driver of an alleged stolen car and left fatally injured on the side of the road.

In the video of the hit-and-run, the driver asks, “Ready?” as the giggling passenger records the collision on his iPhone.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, hit his a–,” he tells the driver, who then veers the Hyundai Elantra into the bike lane behind Probst, who is wearing a red shirt and shorts as he pedals.

The passenger turns, points his iPhone out the window and records Probst rolling to a stop on the side of the road.

“Damn, that n—- got knocked out!” the passenger says in the 31-second clip.

“Oh, s—, we need to get out of here,” the panicked driver replies as he steps on the gas.

Probst was taken to a hospital where he died. Police arrested Ayala later that same day, and he allegedly bragged that he would get off easily as a juvenile.

“I’ll be out in thirty days,” he was allegedly captured saying on an officer’s body camera.

The officer replied, “You might be out of juvie in thirty days and moved to an adult jail, because that’s how bad it is.”

The incident report noted that Ayala showed no remorse for the man’s death. “It’s just a, f——, ah, hit-and-run. Slap on the wrist,” the teen flippantly told the officer.

Keys was arrested days later after he shared the sick footage with friends on Instagram, and the video started circulating at his local high school.

