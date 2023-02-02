Nevada woman killed, man burned in camper fire northeast of Elko

​

A woman has been killed and a man badly burned in a camp trailer fire near U.S. Interstate 80 in rural northeast Nevada.

The man who was being treated Wednesday in a burn unit at a Utah hospital told sheriff’s deputies the woman was trapped inside the camper when they arrived at the scene in Elburz at about 9 p.m. Tuesday about 20 miles northeast of Wells, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

“When the deputies arrived the camp trailer was fully engulfed in flames,” the Elko County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but the woman did not survive. The man was transported to the hospital in Utah, where his condition was not known.

No names have been released.

The Nevada State Police Fire Marshal’s Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.