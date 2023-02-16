Never-before-seen footage of the Titanic nearly 12,500 feet below the ocean to be released

​

Over a century after the Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is releasing never-before-seen footage of what was at one point the largest ship in the world.

The haunting video was captured in 1986, when the WHOI made 11 dives nearly 12,500 feet below the ocean’s surface to explore the wreckage.

Alvin, a three-person submersible, was used to take humans down to the wreck for the first time, while a remotely operated vehicle dubbed Jason Jr. was used to go inside the sunken ship.

“Like many, I was transfixed when Alvin and Jason Jr. ventured down to and inside the wreck,” James Cameron, who directed the blockbuster film, Titanic, and has explored the oceans himself, said in a statement ahead of the film’s release.

“By releasing this footage, WHOI is helping tell an important part of a story that spans generations and circles the globe.”

The liner sank on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City after hitting an iceberg in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912.

Recovery efforts immediately began, but it wasn’t until September 1985 that WHOI finally located the wreckage in partnership with the Institut fran?ais de recherche pour l’exploitation de la mer.

“The water is near freezing temperatures and probably the biggest challenge is the remoteness of the location, and in particular the harsh environment with regard to the pressure our equipment is exposed to,” Robert Ballard, who led the 1985 discovery and captured footage of the Titanic in 1986, told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The 80-minute film debuts at 7:30 p.m. ET.