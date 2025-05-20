New booking photos released of recaptured Louisiana inmates as manhunt continues

​

Louisiana law enforcement officials released new booking pictures of four captured inmates who escaped a jail in New Orleans as they face new charges.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety released new booking pictures for Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, Gary Price and Dkenan Dennis, all of whom are accused of escaping the Orleans Justice Center on Friday. Six inmates are still at large.

Price, who was arrested Monday, faces new charges of simple escape, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was initially arrested for attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse and aggravated assault.

Myles was also charged with simple escape after he was found hiding under a car in a hotel parking lot on May 16. Moody and Dennis, too, were charged with simple escape, a Louisiana State Police spokeswoman told Fox News Digital.

Sterling Williams, 33, an employee of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and malfeasance in office, according to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office.

Williams allegedly shut off water to the cell that the inmates escaped from, and rather than reporting the inmates, Murrill said, Williams helped them.

He allegedly told detectives that the escapees threatened to “shank” him if he didn’t help them break out of the jail, according to an arrest affidavit.

Williams told police that one of the escaped inmates attempted to grab his phone and “get him to bring a book with cash app information.” He was booked into jail on Tuesday.

“This is a continuing investigation, and we will provide updates as often as possible. We will uncover all the facts eventually, and anyone who aided and abetted will be prosecuted to the full extent the law allows. I encourage anyone who knows anything, and even those who may have provided assistance, to come forward now to obtain the best possible outcome in their particular case,” Murrill said.

Derrick Groves, 27, who was convicted of killing two men on Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2018, is one of the escapees still on the run. He was awaiting sentencing when he broke out of jail.

In a statement given to the New Orleans City Council on Tuesday, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson took “full accountability” for the jailbreak.

“It is deeply troubling to me, as your sheriff, and I know it is equally troubling for you, the public, who we are sworn to protect,” Hutson said.

Hutson said in a Facebook statement she takes “full accountability for what happened.”

“This breach happened under my leadership, occurred on my watch, and it is my responsibility to ensure it is addressed with urgency and transparency,” she said.

The following fugitives are still at large:

Corey E. Boyd, 19, faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal carrying of weapons involving a crime, and obstruction of justice.

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice, and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle, and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft, and multiple drug counts.

