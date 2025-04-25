New England serial killer fears addressed by Massachusetts district attorney after 8th body discovered

​

The Hamden County District Attorney in Massachusetts on Thursday addressed rumors of a New England serial killer after authorities discovered a woman’s body off a bike path in Springfield on Tuesday.

The woman’s death comes amid rumors circulating online about a possible New England serial killer following the deaths of seven and now eight people, mostly women, between March and April in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. As of Friday, authorities have not announced any kind of connection between the eight victims’ deaths.

It is unclear how the woman in Springfield died, and the local medical examiner is conducting an autopsy, but Hamden County DA Anthony Gulluni said his office is thoroughly investigating each act of violence in the Springfield community.

“Our hearts go out to the families who are grieving,” Gulluni said.

His office urged the public to be mindful of social media’s role in spreading misinformation and unverified claims, which “can compromise active investigations and contribute to a sense of chaos that does not reflect the full picture.”

“We are actively working every lead and deploying every available resource,” Gulluni added. “At this time, there is no indication that these incidents are connected to each other or are they [are] part of a larger public safety threat.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information relevant to investigations in the Springfield area to come forward and contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or through text a tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), typing SOLVE, and writing your tip.

“As always, our focus is on seeking justice, supporting victims and their families, and maintaining the safety of our community,” the DA’s office said.

The eerie rumors began circulating on a Facebook group called “New England Serial Killer,” which has since changed its name due to Facebook rules and regulations. Over the last two months, human remains have been located in New Haven, Norwalk, Groton and Killingly, Connecticut; Foster, Rhode Island; and Framingham, Plymouth and now Springfield, Massachusetts. Some social media users say these discoveries of human remains — particularly, female remains — across the three neighboring states may indicate a serial killer.

But Connecticut State Police told Fox News Digital last week that “there is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar remains discoveries, and there is also no known threat to the public at this time,” regarding the deaths in Connecticut.

The New England Serial Killer Facebook group, which now has 66,700 members, has garnered nearly 20,000 new members this month as searches for “New England serial killer” on Google spiked around April 7, according to data from the search engine.