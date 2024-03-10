New Hampshire backcountry skier dies, 2 others rescued from Mount Washington during fierce overnight storm

​

A New Hampshire skier is dead, and two others were rescued on Mount Washington during efforts that started on Saturday and went through a windy and stormy night, into Sunday morning.

The Associated Press reported that two people were rescued overnight from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, which is the highest peak in the northeastern United States at 6,288 feet. Details of a third backcountry skier were not immediately clear, though on Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed that person had died.

The trio of backcountry skiers reportedly got into trouble while skiing at Tuckerman Ravine on Saturday afternoon. Officials noted that the Tuckerman Ravine is a popular area for backcountry skiers.

Two of the people rescued suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Conditions in the ravine were icy, Colleen Mainville, a spokesperson with the U.S. Forestry Service said, adding that rescuers battled snow and winds during the ordeal.

“The snow rangers and emergency personnel were up there late last night,” Mainville said. “They’re exhausted.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area, predicting up to a foot of wet, heavy snow to fall, along with high winds.

Further details about the rescue were not immediately known as cellphone coverage on Mount Washington is spotty.

The overnight rescue was not the only one to take place in recent days.

On Thursday, a Kentucky man was rescued after setting off on a hike on Mount Washington before falling, hitting his head and losing a sneaker, while going off the trail.

Joabe Barbosa, 23, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was hiking about 6:45 p.m. when he went off the trail and into the Ammonoosuc Ravine, officials with the New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Barbosa was able to call 911 for help, and in doing so, officials used his GPS coordinators to find and rescue him.

The rescuers provided Barbosa with boots, food, warm drink, proper winter gear, and a headlamp before escorting him back to the trail.

Barbosa was treated at the Cog Railway base station and then taken to Littleton Regional Health Care for further treatment.

