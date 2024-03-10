New Hampshire hiker rescued after falling, hitting head and losing shoe on Mount Washington

​

A hypothermic Kentucky man was rescued on Thursday after setting off unprepared on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, where he fell, hit his head and lost a sneaker while going off trail, officials said.

The 23-year-old man, identified as Joabe Barbosa of Georgetown, Kentucky, was hiking around 6:45 p.m. when he went off trail and into the Ammonoosuc Ravine, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

“While descending into the ravine, Barbosa fell and hit his head and face, lost one of his sneakers, and eventually became hypothermic,” the agency said.

Barbosa called 911 for help, and officials used GPS coordinates to pinpoint the hiker’s location.

“The coordinates showed Barbosa well off trail in a drainage ravine alongside one of the tributaries of the Ammonoosuc River, north of the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail at approximately 3,600 feet in elevation,” according to NH Fish and Game.

Conservation officers and a volunteer EMT from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue reached Barbosa just before 10:30 p.m., the agency said.

The rescuers provided Barbosa with boots, food, warm drink, proper winter gear, and a headlamp before escorting him back to the trail.

“Barbosa was not prepared for the hike,” the NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said.

Just over three hours after locating Barbosa, the group arrived at the Cog Railway base station, where Barbosa received initial treatment for his injuries.

Barbosa was taken to Littleton Regional Health Care for further treatment. His current condition was not immediately provided.

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the northeastern United States at 6,288 feet.