New Hampshire teen jumps onto out-of-control boat after sailing instructor falls overboard

​

A New Hampshire teen was seen on video leaping from a jet ski to stop a runaway boat after its sailing instructor was knocked overboard last week.

Brady Procon, 17, jumped into action after his father, Jeremy, told him that an unmanned boat was speeding in circles in Smith’s Cove on Lake Winnipesaukee.

“I was sitting on the porch and my dad yelled that there was an out-of-control boat in the wake zone,” the teen told WMUR-TV.

Procon told the outlet that the operator of the boat, which is part of a local sailing association, is a sailing instructor who was teaching kids how to sail at the time.

SEARCH FOR LAKE MICHIGAN MISSING BOATERS TURNS TO RECOVERY MISSION

The instructor had bent over to reach for a tennis ball that is used to teach how to turn when the boat of one of the kids tipped over and its mast struck the instructor’s throttle, the outlet reported.

The instructor was thrown from the vessel into the water and the out-of-control boat spun in circles on the lake, according to the outlet. Bystanders reportedly helped get the kids away from the boat.

Procon told the outlet that he “didn’t really think” when he jumped onto the back of his neighbor’s jet ski and was brought close to the runaway boat.

‘IT FELT LIKE A MIRACLE’: FAMILY OF LOST GOLDEN RETRIEVER ROCKY SHARES IMPOSSIBLE REUNION STORY

Video captured Procon jumping onto the speeding boat and bringing the vessel to a stop.

“I’m a little, I’m realizing what I did, a little bit scared, but it was fun, I’d do it again,” Procon told the outlet.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries related to the incident.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake Winnipesaukee, the largest lake in New Hampshire, is located in the foothills of the White Mountains in Belknap and Carrol Counties.