New Jersey mall ‘strictly’ enforcing parental chaperone rule for minors

A New Jersey mall is enforcing an old policy in hopes of bringing much needed change to business – no minors are allowed without a parental chaperone.

The Deptford Mall stated they are reinforcing a “Parental Escort Policy” that requires children and teens under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult during the evening weekend hours.

The policy states that the adult chaperone must be at least 25 years old, and will be responsible for the minor’s actions.

“We’re committed to providing an enjoyable experience for all our guests. We reserve the right to limit groups larger than four persons when not accompanied by an individual 25 or older,” the Deptford Township Police Department posted.

Police stated that these rules will now be “strictly” enforced.

Management added that it will also ask for proof of age from both the minors and their chaperons if needed.

Last year, one of New Jersey’s biggest shopping malls began requiring shoppers under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult on weekend nights amid an increase in disruptive behavior.

The Deptford Mall joins several other businesses across the country cracking down on minors being inside their establishments without proper adult supervision.

A Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A implemented a similar policy back in February after unruly “children and teenagers” continued to cause disruptions.

Following a recent string of incidents, a Wisconsin Taco John’s implemented a new policy that bans “unsupervised minors” from the restaurant back in December.