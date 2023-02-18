New Jersey man fatally stabbed at arena hosting basketball tournament

​

A man was fatally stabbed at an arena in New Jersey’s capital city while a high school basketball tournament game was being played there, authorities said.

The incident at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Khalil Glanton, 23, of Trenton, was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

NJ CONGRESSMAN AIMS TO FORCE BIDEN ADMIN TO INVESTIGATE WHETHER WIND PROJECTS ARE KILLING WHALES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests have been made. A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Authorities declined to provide further details about the incident, including if it was connected in any way to the game, which ended around the time the stabbing occurred.