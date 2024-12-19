New Jersey military base confirms multiple drone contraband-smuggling incursions this year

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A New Jersey air base said it has experienced multiple drone incursions this year by contraband smugglers attempting to sneak various items into a federal prison at the military installation.

A spokesperson for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, which houses FCI Fort Dix prison, told Fox News Digital measures were in place to “detect, respond to and deny unauthorized drone use over our facilities, which have standing flight restrictions that prohibit unauthorized UAS operations.”

“This year, there have been multiple drone detections, all involving attempts to smuggle contraband into the federal correctional institution hosted on our base, with the most recent interception occurring on September 15, 2024,” the spokesperson added. “We take each case seriously and aggressively coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of our installation.”

DRONES SPOTTED ACROSS NORTHEAST LIKELY COMING FROM ‘INSIDE THE US,’ MILITARY EXPERT SAYS

In the past, drones have been used to smuggle contraband into the prison, including cellphones, cellphone accessories, drugs and tobacco, weight loss supplements and other items, The War Zone reported.

Thr prison is located on the sprawling base, which spans 42,000 acres and is home to the 87th Air Base Wing.

New Jersey has experienced numerous drone sightings in recent weeks that have baffled residents and officials.

The Biden administration has said the drones don’t pose a public safety threat and don’t appear to be a sign of foreign interference.

MORE THAN 20 DAYS INTO PHENOMENON, PENTAGON STILL HAS NO ANSWERS ABOUT ORIGINS OF MYSTERIOUS NJ DRONES

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said the drones are likely unmanned aircraft being used by hobbyists for recreational purposes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP