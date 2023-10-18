New Jersey mother makes plea after only son killed by Hamas in Israel: ‘Broken for the rest of my life’

​

A New Jersey mother is pleading for peace after her only son, who reportedly moved to Israel last year to serve in the military, was killed by Hamas terrorists near the Gaza border last week.

Laor Abramov, 20, was an aspiring DJ, taking after his father — a famous Israeli DJ. He was at a party that was ambushed by gunfire from Hamas terrorists early last week, as The New York Post first reported.

“My name is Michal. I am the mother of Laor, who was murdered by Hamas. He was 20 years old,” Laor’s mother, Michal Halev, said in a video from an Israeli YouTube channel shared with Fox News Digital. “I am begging the world — stop all the wars. Stop killing people. Stop killing babies.”

She added that people in Israel, America, “the mothers in Gaza,” Ukraine and other countries are experiencing “their own horrors.” She also urged people of the world to teach their children not to become hateful so that “they will have a life” and “they will grow up and fulfill their dreams and marry the girl they love.”

“I’ve been broken now for a few days and I will remain broken for the rest of my life,” Havel said in the video. “But I managed to catch one breath, and I want to use it to talk to the world because I hear voices of people wanting vengeance and of people wanting to go kill the monsters, and I want to say…in my name, I want no vengeance.”

Following the party Abramov attended that was interrupted by gunfire, he told his family he was going to a “missile shelter” and not to worry. He added that he would not “be able to speak because it’s very noisy,” Yael Abramov told the Post, quoting her nephew.

“After that, we didn’t know anything that was going on,” she said.

A photo shared with the Post shows Laor in a missile shelter packed with other people before he disappeared. His family then received word that he had been killed amid Hamas’ attacks in Israel.

It is estimated that a total of 30 Americans have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war so far. More than 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and more than 2,800 Palestinians and Hamas terrorists have been killed since Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7.

U.S. officials also believe approximately 150 people, including about 13 Americans, have been kidnapped by Hamas.