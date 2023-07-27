New Jersey police find suspected ‘pipe bombs’ after pulling over man for traffic stop

​

Police in New Jersey say they have found four devices “consistent with being pipe bombs” after pulling a 51-year-old man over for a traffic stop.

The startling discovery was made Wednesday in Hamilton Township, outside of Trenton, when officers “conducted a motor vehicle stop on a green Honda” driven by Jeremy Giliberti of Mt. Laurel, according to the Hamilton Police Division.

“During the stop, the officers located four metal pipes with caps and green wicks consistent with being pipe bombs on the passenger side floor inside the vehicle,” police said. “The driver was detained and South Broad Street was shut down between Harcourt Avenue and Churchill Avenue.”

Authorities said surrounding businesses and residences were then evacuated as a precaution.

CIVIL WAR REENACTOR PLEADS GUILTY TO PLANTING PIPE BOMB AT VIRGINIA BATTLEFIELD, BLAMES ANTIFA

“The New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit was contacted and responded to the scene and took possession of the devices for destruction,” the Hamilton Police Division said.

An ensuing search of “Giliberti’s residence and additional vehicles” found one more “device” inside his home, which was also seized by the state police bomb unit, Hamilton police added.

Giliberti has now been charged with possession of a destructive device and is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

LOUISIANA TEEN INJURES HIMSELF AFTER HOMEMADE PIPE BOMB EXPLODES

Aerial images captured by Fox29 Philadelphia showed authorities using robots to inspect the devices.

“The Hamilton Police Division would like to thank the New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit, FBI, ATF, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, and Mt. Laurel Police Department for their assistance,” it also said.

In May, federal prosecutors announced charges against 54-year-old Dale Stewart “in connection with two pipe bomb explosions in Weare, New Hampshire.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“According to the charging documents, Stewart allegedly constructed and detonated two destructive devices in Weare, New Hampshire on April 26, 2023 and April 27, 2023,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire said in a statement.

“In response to the explosions, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Stewart’s vehicle and retrieved an additional destructive device, constructed of white PVC pipe, with glued end caps, wrapped in black electrical tape, with a green hobby fuse protruding from one of the end caps,” the office added. “The destructive device found in the vehicle contained more than 4 ounces of an explosive material, consistent with the manufacturing of the two recovered suspected pipe bombs from the two separate detonation scenes in Weare, New Hampshire.”