New Jersey police officer charged after spending thousands of $100k mistakenly deposited into bank account

​

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A New Jersey police officer spent more than $35,000 accidentally deposited into his bank account, prosecutors said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Atlantic City Police Officer LaQuay DuBose, 37, is charged with third-degree theft for spending the money after his bank mistakenly deposited a check for $100,000 into his account, authorities said.

CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER UNKNOWINGLY WALKS INTO 7-ELEVEN ARMED ROBBERY: VIDEO

The deposit occurred on March 21, 2023. Days later, on March 27, bank employees realized the error, withdrew the funds and closed the officer’s account.

However, his spending resulted in his account being overdrawn by $35,903.17, prosecutors said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors did not specify which bank was impacted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department.