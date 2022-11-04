New Jersey synagogue threat that drew FBI attention is ‘mitigated,’ Murphy says

​

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement agencies have “mitigated” what the FBI’s Newark Office described Thursday as a “broad threat to synagogues in NJ.”

In a statement, the Democrat said “I am grateful to the FBI, as well as state law enforcement partners including the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police, and the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, for their tireless efforts in mitigating the immediate threat to our Jewish synagogues.

“While this specific threat may be mitigated, we know this remains a tense time for our Jewish communities who are facing a wave of anti-Semitic activity,” Murphy added. “We will not be indifferent. We will remain vigilant.”

The FBI’s Newark Office, on Thursday, tweeted that “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ.”

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” the tweet added. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

Murphy did not elaborate on what was done to eliminate the threat.

The FBI, in its own statement Friday, said “We identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community.”

The Jewish Federations of North America said it is “relieved that security professionals have identified the individual behind yesterday’s credible threats against synagogues across New Jersey.”

Murphy previously had acknowledged he is aware of the threat, saying he was in touch with Attorney General Matt Platkin, New Jersey Homeland Security, and FBI Newark.

“Law enforcement will be increasing patrols in sensitive areas,” Platkin said. “Some of these patrols will be in marked vehicles and others will not – but please do not be alarmed if you observe an increase in police presence as we are taking steps in an abundance of caution.”

He had asked New Jersey residents to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the local authorities.

