New Jersey water park closes after decorative helicopter falls, injures 4

A New Jersey water park is closed after a decorative helicopter hanging from a ceiling crashed into a swimming pool and injured four people Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The suspended prop fell at the DreamWorks Water Park, a venue that is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex in East Rutherford.

One person was hospitalized while three others suffered injuries, state police told NorthJersey.com. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The ages of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

The venue was evacuated, and an investigation will take place, FOX5 New York reported.

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority,” a mall spokesperson said in a statement obtained by the station. “We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.”

American Dream tweeted that the water park will remain closed through at least Wednesday. Guests who purchased tickets in advance are asked to check their email for more information.

FOX News Digital reached out to American Dream and the New Jersey State Police for more information but did not immediately hear back.

The American Dream mall is located about 13 miles west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.