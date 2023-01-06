New Mexico border agent shot by suspected smuggler, multiple arrested

​

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot “multiple” times Thursday in New Mexico by someone in a vehicle suspected of being used for human smuggling, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. when the agent was struck in the chest multiple times by someone in the vehicle on State Highway 46, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement said. The agent, assigned to Lordsburg, New Mexico, was wearing body armor at the time and survived, officials said.

After being shot, the unidentified agent returned fire as the vehicle sped away. That vehicle was involved in an accident a few miles down the road and rolled over.

Six people inside were taken into custody. Two were flown to a trauma center in El Paso, Texas. The agent was evaluated and released.

The shooting and subsequent events are being investigated by the FBI, New Mexico State Police and other agencies. The incident comes amid a surge of migrants at the southern border and pressure on the Biden administration to address the matter.

The president is slated to visit the visit for the first time since taking office next week.