New Mexico shooting leaves 3 dead, 5 injured during Memorial Day weekend motorcycle rally

New Mexico State Police confirmed that three people are dead and five are injured following a shooting Saturday evening in New Mexico during a Memorial Day weekend parade.

In an update on Sunday, May 28, state police shared that the scene is secure and that there is no threat to public safety. Earlier, on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., the agency warned residents in a Twitter post that the, “scene is active.”

In an update on Sunday at 3 A.M., police shared that the death toll had risen to three people deceased and five injured following the deadly shooting. They have previously confirmed two dead and six injured, but did not specify if one of the injured had died from their injuries.

Authorities said that the shooting in Red River, New Mexico, northeast of Albuquerque, happened during the annual motorcycle rally that takes place Memorial Day weekend.

According to the event page, the annual motorcycle rally has as many as 28,000 bikers participating in a four-day event with live music and vendors.

“Get ready for the rumble as 28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds line Main Street for one crazy party,” the Red River official tourism website said.

State police said that five of the six injured victims were transported to two local hospitals-the Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, New Mexico and the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

One of the injured victims was airlifted to a hospital in Denver, Colorado for treatment, police confirmed.

Following the deadly shooting, both hospital were secured by local agencies. State police said that additional officers were stationed in Red River following the incident.

Authorities requested that the public to avoid Red River as they continue to conduct an investigation. Police did not share if they have arrested the individuals responsible for the shooting

This is a developing story.