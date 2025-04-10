New report pushes for permanent pedestrian-only Bourbon Street to boost Mardi Gras safety after terror attack

​

New Orleans’ most famous street could soon see sweeping changes if city leaders follow through on bold new safety recommendations after a New Year’s Day attack that killed 14 and injured dozens.

On Monday, the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) released a statement about a major safety review conducted by Teneo Risk, a global security firm led by former NYPD Commissioner William J. Bratton.

The report is blunt. Bourbon Street is dangerously vulnerable, and unless big changes are made, the city remains exposed to future attacks.

At the top of the list? Turning Bourbon Street into a permanent pedestrian zone. According to the report, vehicles pose a serious threat to the crowds that gather daily in the French Quarter.

The current layout of Bourbon Street makes it easy for a vehicle-ramming attack to happen again. The report recommends a hard perimeter setup that would only allow emergency vehicles, deliveries and hotel drop-offs at certain times.

According to the report, “Bourbon Street is extremely vulnerable to a vehicle ramming attack any time of year,” citing narrow sidewalks, frequent pedestrian spillover into the street and a lack of permanent protective barriers.

The firm also said the Department of Homeland Security’s “SEAR 1” rating, given to Mardi Gras 2025 for the first time, should be made permanent. That rating brought more federal resources to New Orleans this year, including extra security equipment and personnel. The report claims those resources were essential to protecting the public and should be in place every year.

In a city of around 400,000 residents, Mardi Gras weekend can easily welcome over 1 million visitors from around the world.

In addition to the Bourbon Street changes, the report highlights weaknesses in emergency response access, officer staffing, coordination between agencies and the city’s intelligence capabilities.

Teneo found intelligence gathering by the New Orleans Police Department remains mostly reactive and lacks advanced tools and formal coordination protocols.

The report was based on extensive research, including site visits, document reviews and interviews with city officials, law enforcement and community members. Teneo observed security operations firsthand during the 2025 Super Bowl and Mardi Gras 2025 and used those events to evaluate real-time vulnerabilities.

While the proposal for a permanent pedestrian zone could raise concerns of residents and business owners, Teneo said the change is the best way to protect pedestrians and prevent another attack. The report explains that any other alternative would still leave parts of Bourbon Street exposed.

The NOPJF said in its statement, “We Have Not Forgotten,” and it seeks to honor the victims of the Bourbon Street attack in its findings.