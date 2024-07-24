New video shows assassination attempt of Trump at Pennsylvania rally

​

New video footage captured by a rally goer shows the assassination attempt on former President Trump before a sniper took out the shooter after he opened fire.

Jon Malis captured the footage as he and his family watched the campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, next to the American Glass Research (AGR) building, which Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to scale to a clear line of sight to Trump, who suffered injuries to his ear from the shooting. One spectator was killed and several others were injured in the incident.

Crooks, 20, appeared to fire eight shots before he was killed by sniper fire.

“I noticed about two minutes before the shooting started, the people were starting to say, ‘hey, he’s climbing up here, he’s crawling around, he’s doing this, he’s doing that,” Malis told Fox News. “We just kind of ignored it because we thought it was some person trying to get a better view.”

“I want to say three, then maybe five [rounds were heard],” he added. “And then I heard the two counter sniper rounds.”

Fox News was told by a source that one shot came from a local sniper, while the other came from a Secret Service sniper, which was ultimately the kill shot.

Malis, a military veteran, said he was surprised by the lack of security around the event site.

“One of the first things I noticed when we walked up, none of us have been vetted,” he said. “We’re all along the fence. We all have view of the stage. We can see Trump.”

Malis also said all the witnesses near the AGR building did not have to go through metal detectors because they were outside the rally site, despite having a clear and close view of Trump.

One video Malis captured was taken by a dash camera.

“We were just looking for parking because everything was blocked off,” Malis said when asked to explain what he saw when the video was taken. “But this particular road here, I noticed a lot of cars were parking there. So we just kept driving around and we thought it was safe. And, as I was going back to my videos later, I noticed somebody who looked like crooks crossing the street and zoomed in on it.”

“Turned out it really was him,” he said. “So it’s a video of him, we think leaving his vehicle. There was a gray Hyundai, looked like a Sonata, that was parked there … He wasn’t carrying anything. He was just in his, you know, just his regular clothes. No backpack or anything. Just walking to the building. And then about two minutes after that, somebody else shot a video of him on that side of the building, through the fence.”

Malis said one video he has shows Crooks pointing his rifle at him.

“Right before he was shot by Secret Service, he had rolled over, got up,” he said. “I have a picture of him with his rifle up and his rifle turned towards me and the other guys that were standing behind the tree, and at that second Secret Service shot him.”

He also said he was surprised that Secret Service was not on the roof Crooks was stationed on.