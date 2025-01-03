New videos paint clearer picture of Trump Hotel Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas

​

Two new videos have been released in relation to Wednesday’s Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as investigators try to piece together what caused an active-duty U.S. Army soldier to kill himself and then blow up the electric pick-up truck.

The first video shows the Tesla Cybertruck slowly leaving the hotel’s valet area earlier in the morning, while the second video is taken from inside the hotel and shows the truck exploding, sending flames and fireworks into the air.

Investigators believe Matthew Livelsberger, 37, shot himself in the head before blowing up the futuristic-looking truck outside the iconic hotel, sending flames, fireworks and shrapnel upward just steps away from the hotel’s glass doors.

Livelsberger was the only fatality, although seven bystanders reported having minor injuries. A motive has yet to be established. The cause of death was suicide by gunshot, according to the Clark County coroner.

The first video is surveillance footage and shows who police say is Livelsberger driving the rented Cybertruck slowly out of the hotel’s valet area. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill says Livelsberger then visited several places along the Las Vegas Strip, including stopping at the parking lot of a business near the Flamingo Hotel.

In another clip, the truck is stopped at traffic lights on Sands Avenue and then Livelsberger takes a right turn toward Trump International, where he ultimately stops outside the front doors and 17 seconds later the truck goes up in flames.

Authorities say the truck contained gasoline and camp fuel containers, as well as large firework mortars. The explosion occurred just steps away from the hotel’s glass doors, which were not damaged.

WATCH: Footage shows the Cybertruck explode outside the Trump International Hotel

The second video, taken by a witness in the hotel’s lobby, shows the truck in flames after the initial explosion. An alarm inside the hotel can be heard going off and emergency lights are flashing.

Two explosive bangs can be heard, followed by the sound of fireworks going off and then another explosion as the top of the truck remains on fire. The incident took place at around 8:40 a.m. local time.

Among the charred items found inside the truck were a handgun at Livelsberger’s feet, another firearm, a number of fireworks, a passport, a military ID, credit cards, an iPhone and a smartwatch, McMahill said. Authorities said both guns were purchased legally.

Livelsberger was a U.S. Army special operations soldier who had several addresses associated with him and was on leave from Germany, where he was serving with the 10th Special Forces Group.

Kenny Cooper, a special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the level of sophistication is not what officials would expect from an individual with this type of military experience.

Meanwhile, FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans added that investigators were looking for potential terror ties to Livelsberger but had not found any as of Thursday afternoon.

“The question about whether it’s being investigated globally, absolutely – like I said, we’re running down investigative leads around the world,” he told reporters. “No information that we’re aware of right now that connects this individual to any terrorist organization around the world, but that’s obviously the thrust of the investigation…ruling out that there’s any sort of terrorism nexus.”

An Army spokesperson told Fox News that Livelsberger began active duty in the Army in January 2006 and reached the rank of master sergeant.

Livelsberger spent time at the base formerly known as Fort Bragg, a massive Army base in North Carolina that is home to the Army Special Forces Command.

Livelsberger joined the National Guard from March 2011 to July 2012, followed by the Army Reserve from July 2012 to December 2012. Additionally, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command confirmed Livelsberger was on approved leave at the time of his death.

Fox News’ Mitch Picasso and Michael Ruiz as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion suspect identified