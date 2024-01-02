New Year’s Eve in Times Square rings in over 100,000 pounds of confetti in clean up efforts

​

With over one million people in attendance at the New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City’s Time Square – the biggest party in the city required an extra large clean-up crew.

“Every year, this holiday gives people an opportunity to begin anew and start with a clean slate. To that end, DSNY is proud to deliver a clean street, right here in Times Square,” said Commissioner Tisch in a statement.

Around 187 workers from the New York City Department of Sanitation, the world’s largest municipal sanitation force, cleared over 100,000 pounds of confetti from the New Year’s Eve celebration inside Times Square before daybreak on New Year’s Day, according to the city of New York.

The city added that sanitation workers used 21 mechanical brooms and 20 collection trucks, along with brooms and backpack blowers, to pick up 100,000 pounds of litter.

“If you walked through Times Square right now, you’d have no idea that the biggest party in the world took place there just over eight hours ago,” the NYC sanitation department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Commissioner Tisch added that this year’s celebration drew in huge numbers of party-goers.

“This winter, we have the highest headcount in decades, and I want to thank Mayor Adams for giving us the tools we need to get the job done. Here’s to a great – and clean – 2024,” Tisch posted.