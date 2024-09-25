New York anti-Israel rally at UN features sign supporting terror group Hezbollah

​

An anti-Israel protester in New York City was seen holding a sign supporting the Hezbollah terror group during a rally as world leaders convened at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan.

In footage captured by FNTV, a masked and hooded protester holds a sign in one hand that reads: “New York for Hezbollah” with two red hearts drawn next to the words. In his other hand, he waved a Hezbollah flag.

“From Palestine to Lebanon, mobilize the intifada,” dozens of protesters can be heard chanting at the rally.

Other signs and banners read: “Hands off Lebanon,” “No Votes for Genocide,” and “Free Palestine.”

ISRAEL STRIKES WITHIN LEBANON AFTER HEZBOLLAH BALLISTIC MISSILE FORCES MILLIONS IN TEL AVIV INTO BOMB SHELTERS

Anti-Israel protests have been ongoing for months in the U.S. after Hamas slaughtered nearly 1,200 people on Oct. 7 in southern Israel. Israel responded in the following days, launching a war to eliminate Hamas in Gaza.

In recent weeks, Israel has also carried out attacks against the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon, taking out some of the group’s top commanders. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are Iranian proxies.

KIRBY SLAMS HAMAS CHIEF SINWAR AS ‘THE MAJOR OBSTACLE’ TO CEASE-FIRE, HOSTAGE RELEASE DEAL WITH ISRAEL

Israel has now conducted five targeted airstrikes in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut since the start of the Israel-Hamas War. Three of those targeted airstrikes have come in the last week.

The Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah cells and weapons caches. Lebanese officials say the attacks killed at least 560 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently delivered a message to the people of Lebanon, saying Hezbollah is using them as “human shields,” and urging them to get out of harm’s way.

Netanyahu is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the U.S. announced an additional deployment of American troops to the Middle East on Monday. The U.S. already had 40,000 troops in the region.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.