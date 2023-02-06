New York City police arrest 15-year-old girl in connection to deadly Bronx fire: police

​

New York City police arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl with murder, arson, and other crimes connected to a fatal fire in the Bronx last week, according to police.

FDNY firefighters responded to a fire on Evergreen Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 29, and when they arrived, they extinguished a fire and located a man who was dead inside.

Police said the man has been identified as Abdoukarim Sakolly, 27, from the Bronx.

NYPD investigators sought the public’s help in identifying an individual wanted for questioning in connection to the arson, posting a photo and video of the person.

As a result, a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the matter are encouraged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782.)

Tips can also be submitted by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

