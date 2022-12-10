New York City ‘strongly’ urges masks amid ‘high levels’ of COVID, flu, RSV

​

The New York City Department of Heath issued an advisory on Friday urging residents to wear a mask in certain situations amid “high levels of COVID-19, flu and RSV.”

In a Friday press release, the New York City Department of Heath said that “high-quality masks” should be worn when “indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.”

The advisory states that “everyone should wear a mask” when “in an indoor public setting, including inside stores, offices, lobbies, hallways, elevators, public transportation, schools, child care facilities, and other public shared spaces.

“The holiday season is about togetherness and there is a way to gather safely – even as respiratory viruses in our city are unusually high,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “It starts with protecting yourself. Vaccination and boosters are critical but so are common sense precautions like masking when indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don’t feel well. Also, get tested before getting together, and get treated quickly if you test positive. We want everyone to have a happy and – most of all – healthy holiday.”

LOS ANGELES COVID CASES SURGE, BUT COUNTY HOLDS OFF ON MASK MANDATE

While New York City is holding off on a mask-mandate, Los Angeles County is considering reinstating its mask mandate as it recently re-entered the federal government’s “high” activity category for COVID-19.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said that the case rate is increasing by 6% each day.

FDA AUTHORIZES BIVALENT COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS FOR CHILDREN UNDER 5

Ferrer said that the department would issue a mask order if the percentage of COVID-19 patients reaches 10% and if the county remains under “high” activity for COVID-19 for two straight weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to FOX 11, the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is at 6.9%.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.