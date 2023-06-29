New York City suspect put 24-year-old woman in headlock, robbed her: police

​

New York City authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman on Monday after putting her in a headlock on a subway platform.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the crime took place around 11 a.m. at the Elmhurst Avenue station in Queens on Monday morning.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim from behind and put her in a headlock before grabbing her phone.

He promptly fled the station on foot and was recorded by surveillance cameras.

According to an image released by NYPD, the suspect was wearing light blue jeans and a black t-shirt when the crime took place.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).