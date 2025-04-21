New York cops capture alpaca that ‘was on the lam’ after escaping a trailer

​

Police in New York state received an unusual call and ended up having to wrangle an alpaca that was on the loose.

Westchester County Police said the department received a report Thursday morning about a llama on the run on Kisco Avenue, although the animal actually turned out to be an alpaca.

“We get all kinds of interesting 911 calls, and that one came in to Commo at 10:09 a.m. today,” the police department wrote on social media. “Turns out it was actually an alpaca that was on the lam, but still a pretty good initial description compared to some we get.”

“The alpaca was soon rounded up safely thanks to the quick response of Officers Mirko and Rodriguez,” the department continued.

Police said the animal “had slipped out of a trailer near Hotel MTK on Pat Reilly Way.”

Then, the alpaca traveled over to Kisco Avenue near the Land Rover dealership, and the department jokingly suggested that the animal may have been “looking to upgrade its ride.”

After capturing the alpaca, the officers reunited it with its owner.

“We’re taking a guess here, but we think somewhere there’s a kid’s birthday party that went on just as planned,” police said.

Alpacas are herd animals indigenous to the Andes Mounts in South America. They are often used at petting zoos and children’s parties.

Despite being closely related to the llama, the smaller alpacas are a different species in the camel family.