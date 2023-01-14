New York DA offers plea deal to anti-Semitic assault suspect who allegedly said he would ‘do it again’

​

According to a report, the district attorney in New York has offered a plea deal to a suspect who attacked a Jewish man in 2021. The suspect has since said he would “do it again.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is offering a plea deal to Waseem Awawdeh, 24, for his alleged role in beating Joseph Borgen, 29, with crutches, punching, kicking and pepper-spraying him, according to the New York Sun.

The reported six-month plea deal comes after Awawdeh told one of his jailers he would repeat the assault — saying, “If I could do it again, I would do it again,” according to a prosecutor at Awawdeh’s arraignment hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court.

“I have no problem doing it again,” he added of the attack that took place last year near Broadway and West 49th Street.

Awawdeh was charged with assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2021 attack and faced a maximum of seven years if convicted of the charges.

Mahmoud Musa, Faisal Elezzi and Mohammed Othman were also charged in the attack, which was unprovoked, prosecutors told Judge Kathryn Paek in 2021.

During the assault, Awawdeh allegedly called Borgen a “dirty Jew,” said, “F-k Israel,” and said, “Hamas is going to kill all of you.”

Borgen shared his recollection of the attack, including his injuries.

“I felt a liquid being poured on my face, and at first, I thought I was getting urinated on,” Borgen told The New York Post in 2021.

“But it turned out I was getting Maced and pepper-sprayed. My face was on fire,” he said at the time. “That pain was worse than the concussion and all this other stuff that followed.”

Borgen also explained he was concussed, had injuries on his arm, and was sore “all over” his body.

“I had an X-ray on my wrist. It’s not broken, but it’s messed up. Every time I move it, it’s in pain, probably sprained,” he recalled at the time. “I have bruises all over my body. I have a black eye. My face is banged up. I’m just sore all over my body. They were kicking me in my ribs, my stomach.”

The Post reported Awawdeh’s lawyer said “no decisions have been made” on the woke D.A.’s offer.