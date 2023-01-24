New York dad who killed daughter in apparent murder-suicide involved in 2 prior incidents: police

​

A New York father who killed his teenage daughter in an apparent murder-suicide last week was reportedly involved in two prior domestic incidents, according to local authorities.

Police discovered the bodies of Ava Wood, a 14-year-old ninth-grader and honor roll student, and her 51-year-odl father, Christopher Wood, with gunshot wounds to the head in separate bedrooms of their Baldwinsville home on Jan. 20 while conducting a welfare check.

Onondaga County Sheriff Thomas Shelley said during a Jan. 20 press conference that there “were two past incidents involving the mother and the father,” including one March 2022 incident and one that occurred two days prior to the tragic shooting.

The Baldwinsville Police Department only had one prior contact with Christopher Wood “several years ago” stemming from “an accident investigation,” Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck said during the press conference.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor the police department had any record of any mental health concerns or suicidal ideation from Christopher Wood.

The March incident was a stalking complaint that Ava Wood’s mother, Heather Wood, made against Christopher Wood, and the Jan. 18 incident involved threatening texts that Christopher sent to Heather, Onondaga Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Thomas Newton told CNY Central.

Authorities did not make arrests in either case because “there were zero red flags of violence,” a spokesperson n for the sheriff’s office told the outlet.

Heather Wood told police there was no answer when she knocked on the door of the residence on Jan. 20 and Ava had not left for school yet. Heather also told police that the evening prior, Christopher said, “This is how it ends for us,” over the phone, according to Syracuse.com.

Heather also released a statement to News Channel 9 thanking the community for their “outpouring of support.”

“To Ava’s friends, classmates, and teammates: please continue sharing photos and tributes to Ava,” Heather continued. “She loved each and every one of you, and we are grateful for the love you have shown her and our family.”

Ava was an avid soccer player and member of the Girls Academy, a “youth development platform focused on growing the female soccer player.”

“When the unimaginable loss of a child becomes a reality, we are left with a sadness and grief that is difficult to process. Ava Wood is described as having been a hardworking and competitive player who took advantage of her opportunity in [Syracuse Development Academy]. My heart is with her mother, her friends, teachers and coaches as they lean on one another to remember Ava always,” Girls Academy Commissioner Leslie Gallimore said in a statement.

The Baldwinsville Central School District implemented crisis counseling for students and canceled all after-school activities following the 14-year-old’s death.

“It’s important to allow children to talk about their grief experiences and what they need during this tragic time,” acting Superintendent Joseph M. DeBarbieri said in a statement. “Counselors urge you to listen to your child’s concerns and questions. After communicating this difficult news to your child, if you feel that they need additional support, our counselors will be available to provide you with resources and strategies.”

