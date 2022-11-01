New York doctor charged in $100M fraud ring vanishes in Atlantic Ocean

​

A New York doctor facing 30 years in federal prison for his alleged role in a $100 million fraud ring disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean earlier this month and remains unaccounted for.

Authorities received the report of “an alleged collision” involving Dr. Marvin Moy, a passenger, and an unknown larger vessel 25 miles offshore just after midnight on Thursday Oct. 13, according to a Coast Guard synopsis of the incident.

A spokesman told Fox News Digital that a passenger had been rescued from the water, but the whereabouts of the doctor and his boat are unknown.

The Coast Guard also interviewed several larger vessels in the area but found no evidence that corroborated the story of an overnight crash.

“The Coast Guard makes no conclusions as of right now,” the spokesman said.

A 47-foot boat from Coast Guard Station Shinnecock recovered the passenger, and officials said he was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities have not released his identity.

A 30-hour search covered 4,830 nautical miles and recovered only Moy’s emergency beacon, which he was “allegedly holding” when the passenger last saw him, according to a USCG spokesman.

The search was suspended the following day without any signs of Moy, but authorities said they were keeping an eye out and an investigation was underway.

“Although the active search has been suspended, Coast Guard units will continue to monitor the area for significant sightings and additional information,” the spokesman said.

Moy is among 13 individuals indicted in January in an alleged insurance fraud, money laundering and bribery scheme worth $100 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Moy is accused of conspiring to provide “unnecessary and painful” testing on patients and lying under oath to insurance companies between 2008 and 2021, according to court documents. He faced 30 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and money laundering.

Moy is an avid fisherman, according to the New York Post, which described his Manhattan apartment as “more like a fishing cabin than an Upper East Side flat.”

But an unnamed friend told the paper it would be unusual for him to have gone on a midnight fishing trip during the work week.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.