New York man arraigned for allegedly shooting, killing off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery

A career criminal in New York City who police say shot an off-duty officer in the head during an attempted robbery over the weekend was arraigned in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday.

Randy Jones, 38, is accused of luring a five-year veteran of the New York Police Department out to Ruby Street and Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn after dark on Saturday to sell him a used vehicle, police sources told Fox News.

The victim, NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, and his brother-in-law arrived at the location at about 7 p.m. with $24,000 cash in hand, and authorities say Jones almost immediately opened fire.

Fayaz was struck in the head and later hospitalized at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. The married officer and father of two died Tuesday night.

Police arrested Jones on Tuesday in Nanuet, about 50 miles north of Brooklyn.

When police apprehended the suspect, they used Fayaz’s handcuffs.

Jones has a lengthy criminal record that includes a charge of strangulation. Also, at the time of his arrest, there was an active bench warrant issued for Jones.

On Wednesday, Jones was arraigned in Brooklyn criminal court and charged with first-degree murder. If Jones is convicted of the crime, he faces up to life in prison without parole.

