New York man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal shooting of 31-year-old, captured on video

An East Islip, New York, man pleaded guilty to murder and firearm charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in 2021, that was captured on video.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced that Ismael Rodriguez-Rosado pleaded guilty to killing German Ariel Montes De Oca Ramirez of Bay Shore outside a restaurant in August 2021.

Investigators learned that at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2021, Rodriguez-Rosado and Montes De Oca Ramirez got into an argument outside of Mi Nueva Encanto Restaurant and Bar in Central Islip.

During the argument, Rodriguez-Rosado shot Montes De Oca Ramirez four times with a 9 mm pistol, killing him.

One witness dialed 911 to say shots were fired outside the bar and that a red Ford Edge SUV was seen leaving the scene southbound on Carleton Avenue.

According to the investigation, Rodriguez-Rosado drove the SUV to a gas station, where undercover officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to block it from leaving. But Rodriguez-Rosado struck the undercover vehicle and escaped the parking lot.

He then led police down Commack Road, where Rodriguez-Rosado reportedly drove erratically down the center of the road toward oncoming vehicles.

The officer struck the rear wheel of Rodriguez-Rosado’s vehicle, causing it to spin and come to a stop. He was then placed under arrest.

Investigators located the murder weapon with help of the Suffolk County Police K-9 unit, about a mile from where Rodriguez-Rosado was arrested.

The investigators also recovered and reviewed surveillance footage that captured the homicide as it happened.

Tierney said Rodriguez-Rosado was convicted of first-degree attempted robbery in 2016, which he was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.

On Monday, he appeared before Suffolk County Court Judge Stephen Braslow and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“This defendant took the life of Mr. Montes De Oca Ramirez in cold blood and then attempted to flee without answering for his actions,” Tierney said. “Thankfully, because of the amazing work of Suffolk County police officers, this defendant was quickly arrested after leading police on a high-speed violent chase. Moreover, a K-9 unit located the murder weapon and detectives found video recordings of the murder. This was textbook policing.”