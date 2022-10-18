New York man stabbed at Staten Island Ferry terminal during rush hour commute

​

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday in New York City after being stabbed at a Staten Island Ferry terminal during the morning commute.

The stabbing happened just before 9 a.m. at the St. George Terminal in Staten Island, a police spokesperson said.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, police said. His injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police said no additional details were immediately available.



The Staten Island Ferry is a mass transportation system that runs about five miles through New York Harbor, taking passengers between the boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island.

New York City is already grabbling with an outbreak of violence in its subway system.

One of the latest incidents in the subway involved a 40-year-old man who was killed after he fell onto the tracks during a fight with another man on Monday afternoon.

That altercation came after another man in New York City was pushed onto subway tracks over the weekend.

Both of the fatal subway incidents come after the New York City subway system notched a 25-year-high in murders in recent years.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.