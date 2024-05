New York man with ties to European royalty reported missing in California: police

​

A New York man who has ties to European royalty was listed as a missing person last seen late Saturday night in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities posted on social media that Attilio Brillembourg, 53, the stepfather of Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark, was last seen around 1:10 a.m. in Malibu on Saturday.

In the missing person alert, authorities said Brillembourg is white, 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with gray hair, green eyes and a tattoo on his upper thigh.

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

“There is concern for Mr. Brillembourg’s well-being,” the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone who has seen Brillembourg or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Princess Tatiana is a member of the former Greek royal family and the Danish royal family.

Last month, Princess Tatiana, and her husband, Prince Nikolaos, announced they were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Prince Nikolaos is the son of Constantine II, who reigned as king of Greece until the monarchy was abolished in that country in 1973.

The Greek Royal Family announced their separation in a statement on their website last month.

“We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After fourteen years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union. This decision was reached with great care and mutual respect, reflecting the depth of their appreciation for one another and the moments they have shared. Their future interactions will continue to be guided by these same principles of respect and understanding, as they transition into a relationship rooted in a strong friendship. They will continue to live and build their lives in Greece, a place they both call home. The Family will always support them,” – Private Office of the Greek Royal Family

Princess Tatiana, whose name is Tatiana Blatnik, is known as an entrepreneur, author and philanthropist.

She is also the founder of Breathe, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness around mental health and building healthier, more compassionate communities.