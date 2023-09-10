New York security guard shot in back of head at high school football game: Police

​

A security guard was shot Saturday at a high school football game while attempting to break up a fight, police said.

The unidentified man was shot outside the stadium at Proctor High School in Utica, New York at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, Sgt. Michael Curley confirmed to Fox News Digital.

In a press release, the Utica Police Department said that just as the game between Proctor High School and Binghamton High School was concluding and fight broke out just outside the field, but still on school grounds.

Two Utica City School District Security staff attempted to intervene to break up the fight, police said.

At least two shots were fired during the altercation, with one bullet striking a school security staff in the back of the head.

The stadium was placed onto lockdown, Curley said. The unidentified security guard was taken to a local hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

“We would also be remiss if we did not mention the heroics of this security officer and the others who attempted to break up the fight and put themselves in harm’s way so the spectators and students watching the game were not in danger,” police said in the press release.

The police department first notified residents of the shooting in a social media post, saying that “all students at the game are safe and accounted for.”

“The Utica Police Department are on scene at Proctor High School regarding a confirmed shooting incident,” the department wrote in a social media post. “One victim was struck, and all students at the game are safe and accounted for.”

Police said that they are “currently pouring through surveillance and social media videos in order to develop suspect and other information about the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Utica police at (315) 223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.